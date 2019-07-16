French man sustains stab injuries, cops say he injured himself after getting drunk

crime

A man knocked on his door between 3 AM and 4 AM and attacked him twice with a knife in his stomach after he refused to give him money

Pushkar (Rajasthan): A French national staying in a hotel alleges that a stranger stabbed him, but the police are not buying his theory. However, the injured man was admitted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the French national may have stabbed himself under the influence of liquor. The injured man, in his statement to police, said that a man knocked on his door between 3 AM and 4 AM and attacked him twice with a knife in his stomach after he refused to give him money.

However, the police have denied any such incident and stated the man attacked himself while in an inebriated state.

"We have checked the CCTV footage of a few hours and found no man knocked on his (French national) door. We also checked his room during the investigation and found cigarette packs and alcohol bottles. We have also seized a small knife from the room. It seems that he has attacked himself in a drunken state," said Kunwar Rashtradeep, S P, Ajmer.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another incident, a mentally unstable man had allegedly three members of a family, including a teenage girl stabbed to death in Maharashtra. The alleged incident occurred in Nimgaon village in Shirdi temple town of Nashik district on Saturday.

Reportedly, two persons were injured during the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchoure said that the accused, Arjun Panhale (50), who was apparently not mentally sound, had a tiff with a family residing in his neighbourhood over some cleanliness issue outside his house.

The accused reportedly went to his neighbour's house and attacked three persons there with a sharp grass-cutting tool. All the three were killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Namdev Thakur (62), his wife Dagubai Thakur (50) and daughter Khushi Thakur (16). Two other persons received injuries when they tried to save their family members and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Panhale, who worked as a plumber, was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, he said, adding that some paper clippings of crime news, rotten fruits and empty plastic bottles were found in his house. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

With inputs from ANI

