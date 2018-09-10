Frieda Pinto: I avoid going to places in LA where you find the Kardashians and paparazzi

hollywood

In town to promote Love Sonia, Freida Pinto says she doesn't like to tom-tom about being one of India's earliest crossover stars

Freida Pinto

A decade after Slumdog Millionaire made her an overnight star, Freida Pinto is back on home turf for the promotions of her upcoming film, Love Sonia. "I got to share screen space with Indian co-actors again. Love Sonia gave me a chance to shoot in India after several years. For most people here, the single point reference is Danny Boyle's film though I have done a lot of work in the West after that," she smiles, when we catch up with her at a Juhu hotel.

In the 10 years since she set up base in Los Angeles, Pinto has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Her filmography includes Woody Allen's You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010), Rupert Wyatt's Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011) and Tarsem Singh's Immortals (2011). Though she is one of India's earlier crossover stars, it is easy to miss Pinto's accomplishments. Point out how, in stark contrast, news of Priyanka Chopra's foray in the West is constantly documented, and Pinto says she is content to be quietly working.



Freida Pinto in Love Sonia

"You will read about me during red carpets or at film promotions. I prefer keeping a low-profile. In Los Angeles, there are these celeb hangout places where you are sure to catch the Kardashians and the paparazzi. I avoid going there as I don't want to be photographed."

Pinto says that she practices similar restraint when in India. "No one knows when I am in town because there are no airport or restaurant spottings. This time, it was work-related, so everyone had to be told about it."

In the throes of new love



Cory Tran

Pinto was spotted with photographer beau Cory Tran at one of the US Open matches. Their Instagram feeds are proof that they bond over photography. "It is not only because of photography, we share many other interests," says Pinto. The two were introduced by her The Path co-star Aaron Paul. Asked if he is the chosen one, she says, "Keep guessing."

