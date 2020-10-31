From Over The Moon to The Perks of Being A Wallflower, films that celebrate the sibling bond

Having a sibling is messy! It means a childhood filled with fights, hair-pulling and a constant battle for the TV remote. And while the idea of ratting them out to your parents is utterly satisfying, it also guarantees you a friend for lifetime and sometimes, a shoulder to cry on.

Even though you're annoyed with them 60 percent of the time, their little quirks are adorable and you know you would fight the world for them (still not give them the bigger piece of that chocolate though!). Netflix's recent film 'Over The Moon' brings us one such endearing duo, Fei Fei and Chin. This brother-sister duo is sure to win your hearts. For those who enjoyed the warmth, we've also put together other titles that celebrate the sibling bond.

Dil Dhadakne Do

While hosting a shipboard holiday for relatives and friends, a wealthy but dysfunctional family must face the ugly truths under their flawless facade.

The Perks of Being A Wallflower

A Shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend's suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.

Pride & Prejudice

In Jane Austen's tale of 19th century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy

Treehouse Detectives

When their animal friends need help, brother and sister team Toby and Teri use the clues to follow the facts to solve mysteries in their own backyard.

Four Sisters and a Wedding

Four sisters unite to stop their younger brother's pending nuptials upon meeting his fiancee's demanding family, revealing long-simmering family issues.

Enola Holmes

Her mother? Vanished. Her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft? Useless. To solve this mystery she'll go it alone. The game is afoot.

Sisters

Her dad's deathbed confession leads Julia to discover she has more than 100 brothers and 2 sisters: troubled TV star Roxy and uptight lawyer Edie.

Little Women

Four sisters and their mother battle vicissitudes in Civil War Era America after their father leaves to join the conflict.

About Over the Moon

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn.

