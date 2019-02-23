Yuvraj, Jadeja, Gibbs: These star batsmen hit 6 sixes in a single over!

cricket

Former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs celebrates his birthday today. He was the first cricketer to smash 6 sixes in international cricket ODI

Sensational sixes! Batsmen who hit 6 sixes in a single over

Former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs celebrates his birthday today. He was the first cricketer to smash 6 sixes in international cricket ODI. We take a look at other cricketers who managed to smack 6 maximums in one over.

Here are all the cricketers to have hit six consecutive balls for sixes:

Herschelle Gibbs



The Proteas opening batsman became the first cricketer to hit 6 sixes in a single over in an ODI. This feat came during the World Cup 2007 match against Netherlands at St. Kitts. (Pic/ AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja showed some flamboyant hitting when he hit 154 runs off just 69 balls against Amreli during an inter-district match. Jadeja switched gears in the 15th over when he hit bowler Nilam Vamja for six sixes in his over. Ravindra Jadeja overall hit 10 sixes and 15 fours during his quickfire innings.

Yuvraj Singh



The flamboyant batsman became the second Indian to hit 6 sixes in an over during the World T20 match against England at Durban in 2007. In doing so, Yuvraj Singh also set the record for the fastest fifty in all forms of cricket achieving it in 12 balls. (Pic/ AFP)

Sir Garfield Sobers



The West Indies legend achieved the feat during a first-class match between Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan on August 31, 1968. Sobers became the first batsman in history to set the record. (Pic/ Midday archives)

Ravi Shastri

The Indian batsman became only the second batsmen and first Indian to hit 6 sixes in an over during a Ranji match between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Baroda on 10th January 1985. During this innings he also smashes the quickest double century in first-class cricket.

Worth a mention

Alex Hales



The England opener became the fifth cricketer to hit six successive sixes while playing in the Natwest T20 Blast match between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham Bears in May 2015. Although Alex Hales did not hit all 6 sixes in one over but in successive overs. (Pic/ AFP)

Misbah-ul-Haq



Misbah hitting one of the sixes during his knock. Pic/YouTube

Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq at the age of 42, while representing Hong Kong Island United in Hong Kong T20 Blitz, hit six sixes in six balls against Hung Hom Jaguars. The historic cricketing moment was spread over two overs. The Pakistani batsman first hit compatriot Imran Arif for two sixes off the two balls of the 19th over. The 20th over was bowled by Ashly Caddy. Misbah took strike in the second ball and set about hitting him for four straight sixes and a four.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates