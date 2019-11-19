Frozen 2: Sunidhi Chauhan to lend her voice to our favourite snow queen

After a melodious stint with Disney's The Lion King and the first instalment of Frozen, Sunidhi Chauhan is back to lend her rejuvenating voice to our favourite snow queen. The Hindi version of the popular song – Let it Go called Fanaa Ho, strung all the right chords and quickly gained popularity, becoming a fan-favorite. Four years after the launch of the exhilarating song, Sunidhi is reigniting all the feelings with a bigger, better and a breath-taking album in Frozen 2, on lyrics written by Kausar Munir.

Commenting on being a part of Disney's much anticipated animated film, Sunidhi quipped, "It feels great to be yet again, associating with Disney after The Lion King, now for their mega-franchise film Frozen 2. I had an absolutely amazing time voicing 'Let it Go' in the first film. The mood, the feel, the charm of crooning a host of tracks for its sequel is indeed a challenging experience and I loved every bit of it."

Consisting of a number of empowering songs, the musical sequel is sure to make your heart pump with joy and leave you wanting for more. With excitement at an all-time high with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra dubbing for the Hindi version of the film, we can't wait to listen to all that the magical tracks have to offer.

The original soundtrack is composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez along with Robert Lopez and is already breaking all chart records internationally, making us only wonder how enchanting the Hindi version would be!

Frozen 2 releases on 22nd November 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India.

