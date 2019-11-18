Frozen 2: Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Weber hugging princess Elsa and Anna is simply adorable; watch video

Kids can be truly adorable, especially the ones who get excited and elated quickly. The same thing goes for Sunny Leone's daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, it was a fascinating day for the child as she met the principal characters of the animated film, Frozen 2. She couldn't contain her excitement and rightly so!

She met Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle and Anna, her younger sister, the princess of the same kingdom. She also met and posed with Olaf, the snowman created by Elsa's magic. Given Frozen 2 caters to children; it seems this one is a surefire success in India.

And here are those adorable videos. In the first one, she greets and hugs Elsa and Anna and the ladies seem as excited to meet her as Nisha:

In the second video, she poses jubilantly with the snowman, Olaf:

Mother Sunny Leone is extremely protective of her daughter and is often seen hanging around with her in the city. And just like any other doting mother, she has ensured she fulfills all the wishes of her child. Talking about Leone, she has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last seven years and made a mark for herself without any godfather of lineage.

