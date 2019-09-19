Thirty- Seven years after the original, Sylvester Stallone returns as the iconic character for the fifth and supposedly final entry in the action-movie franchise. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a climactic and truly personal mission. A thrilling, intense and gritty journey, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD presents audiences with the opportunity to see this iconic character and reluctant hero on the big screen for one final war.

Few characters have captured the imaginations of audiences around the world like Stallone’s John Rambo. Fueled by guilt and vengeance, Rambo prepares for all-out war. They drew first blood. He will draw last. We saw Sylvester in Rambo’s character was back in 2008. Now 11 years later we see this veteran war actor reprising his gritty role as John Rambo in a power-packed action thriller. Talking about the Last Blood, Sylvester says, "If you can write a story that touches your heart, then the audience will not abandon you. This Rambo is full of drama. It is going to be the classical finale".

Directed by Adrian Grunberg, opening wide tomorrow, Rambo: Last Blood will be released in India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment. Along with the megastar the film also features Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosío and many other insignificant characters.

