Gadget Review: Plenty to love in the OnePlus Nord

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the new OnePlus Nord phone, and yes it isn't a "low-cost" phone, but there is still a lot to love here.

The first thing you notice is the build quality. For a phone that is basically polycarbonate, it feels solid and that's mostly thanks to the glass front and back panel.

Design wise, the phone has gone for a more simplistic approach, there is nothing that stands out, especially in the grey version of the phone that I tested. The blue version is a lot more interesting only because of the colour choice. OnePlus has also gone for their standard button placement, which will feel familiar to anyone who has used their previous phones.

There are four rear cameras—a main 48MP Sony, 8MP Ultrawide, 5MP depth and a 2MP Macro—all supported with a dual LED flash. Initial tests with this camera were not very good, especially in low-light situations, but after a few updates the photos have improved significantly. Same goes for the 32MP and 8MP front camera, which have improved the most. Check the sample link.

Photo sample link: http://bit.ly/smdnord1

