Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed to 2020

hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 which was earlier slated to release on November 1, 2019 will now come out on June 5, 2020

Wonder Woman

'Wonder Woman' fans will have to wait a little longer for the much anticipated sequel of the film. Release of Gal Gadot-starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed by seven months. The flick - which was earlier slated to release on November 1, 2019 ' will now come out on June 5, 2020.

The 'Furious 7' star took to social media to reveal the news, writing, 'Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, said, 'We had tremendous success releasing the first 'Wonder Woman' film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.'

'Wonder Woman' was one of 2017's biggest success stories that received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. The sequel reunites Gadot with director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise in the follow-up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever