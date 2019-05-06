Game of Thrones episode four leaks online, again

hollywood

A roughly 30-second video appeared on social media which appears to show the death of a relatively important character from Game of Thrones, Variety reported.

Iron Throne. Picture courtesy/Game Of Thrones Instagram account

Los Angeles: It's raining leaks in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones as the fourth episode of the HBO series found its way on the Internet, hours ahead of its premiere. According to The Wrap, clips from the new episode, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in the US, leaked in Thailand a few hours ago, claimed a Reddit user posted.

The user also shared an image claiming it to be from the latest chapter. Several clips videos also found their way to Twitter and YouTube, some of which were quickly removed. A roughly 30-second video appeared on social media which appears to show the death of a relatively important character, Variety reported. Reports also suggest more leaks, teasing a second death, that of a major character.

Also read: Kit Harington: Game of Thrones final season's episode 4 one of my favourites

Last week, leaked stills gave an insight into how episode three, which revolved around the Battle of Winterfell, would unfold. Representatives for HBO did not immediately respond to the request for comment. There are officially three more episodes to go for the series finale. The first leak occurred when the highly-anticipated opening episode of the final season landed on DirecTV Now, four hours ahead of its premiere time. This was followed by the second episode which was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany.

Also read: 'Game of Thrones' saga may continue

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever