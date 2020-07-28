Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner along with husband Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the popular IT Couple of Hollywood were blessed with a baby girl on July 22, 2020. The Game of Thrones actress was often seen flaunting her baby bump along with husband Joe Jonas as they roamed the streets of the city. The news about the duo expecting their first child broke in February, and ever since then, Sophie and Joe have been keeping hush about their personal life.

As per TMZ, Sophie gave birth to a baby girl and named her Willa. In a statement to a publication, Joe and Sophie shared that they are "delighted" to announce the birth of their first baby. Another report stated that Joe and Sophie have decided to keep the news under wraps.

Speaking about the proud parents, a source shared with ET, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Their limited social media updates did leave the fans a bit excited. The duo, Jonas and Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, over the summer. Speaking about his wedding, Joe shared in a media interaction, "So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there."

"Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing."

Joe said he and Turner had to face consequences when his parents found out from the news about their impromptu decision. "My parents called me the next morning and they were like 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!"

In the past, pregnant Turner concealed her bump with babydoll dresses and conveniently placed sweaters she carried in front of her belly.

Isn't that exciting? A heartiest congratulations to the sweet couple!

On June 30, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The wishes poured in on social media when sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sweet post as her Instagram story.

The duo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner often steal the limelight when together partying or just chilling with the family. The crazy J-sisters have time and again confessed how they like each other's company.

