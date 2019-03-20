Gaming enthusiasts to bring back charm of board games in Malad
VolÂuÂnteers at the venue will guÂiÂde you as you pick between options like Splendor, Azul, Kingdomino, Code Names, Santorini and Istanbul
If you are one of those who enjoy taking a trip down memory lane every now and then, a board gaming meet in Malad with a spread of over 50 board games on offer, might bring a smile to your face. Volunteers at the venue will guide you as you pick between options like Splendor, Azul, Kingdomino, Code Names, Santorini and Istanbul.
They also have Catan, a favourite among enthusiasts due to its concept of building your own cities and trading resources. They also have a complimentary croissant or puff and tea or coffee for participants, if they feel like a snack.
What started as a board game meet in a cafe in Vile Parle, now aims to spread awareness about the niche market for the activity, 29-year-old Allan D'Souza, co-founder of The Board Room, which is organising the event, tells us. "People are engrossed on their phones in today's digital age. Even when you are gaming, you don't get to see the person's reaction. It's not interactive and there's no face-to-face communication, which is the need of the hour. Such activities induce a healthy competitive spirit. We're trying to build a community that knows that the activity is much more than just Ludo and Snakes and Ladders," he adds.
ON March 24, 3 pm
AT Laborum Cafe, shop 1 and 2, Orlem Tank Road, Malad West
CALL 9820273738
Log on to bit.ly/tbr2019
COST Rs 200 onwards
