Gaming enthusiasts to bring back charm of board games in Malad

Updated: Mar 20, 2019, 08:38 IST | The Guide Team

If you are one of those who enjoy taking a trip down memory lane every now and then, a board gaming meet in Malad with a spread of over 50 board games on offer, might bring a smile to your face. Vol­u­nteers at the venue will gu­i­de you as you pick between options like Splendor, Azul, Kingdomino, Code Names, Santorini and Istanbul.

They also have Catan, a favourite among enthusiasts due to its concept of building your own cities and trading resources. They also have a complimentary croissant or puff and tea or coffee for participants, if they feel like a snack.

What started as a board ga­me meet in a cafe in Vile Parle, now aims to spread awarene­ss about the niche market for the activity, 29-year-old Allan D'Souza, co-founder of The Board Room, which is organising the event, tells us. "People are engrossed on their ph­ones in today's digital age. Ev­en when you are gaming, you don't get to see the pers­on's reaction. It's not interac­t­ive and there's no face-to-face communication, which is the need of the hour. Such activities induce a healthy competitive spirit. We're trying to build a community that knows that the activity is much more than just Ludo and Snakes and Ladders," he adds.

ON March 24, 3 pm
AT Laborum Cafe, shop 1 and 2, Orlem Tank Road, Malad West 
CALL 9820273738
Log on to bit.ly/tbr2019
COST Rs 200 onwards

