Gaming, fashion and comedy: The weekend digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Exhibition

Art with a message

Visit artist, scenographer and photographer Swarup Dutta’s debut exhibition that features a series of bamboo armours and cages depicting social identity.

On March 8 to 12, 11 am to 7 pm

At Artisans’, 52-56, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9820145397

Workshop

On the block

Attend a workshop on manual textile designing block printing. You can learn how slight irregularities create an artistic effect.

On March 9, 11 am to 2 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Khar West.

Call 48931314

Cost Rs 1,499

Gaming

Ready, set, go

Qualify for the first season of the PUBG tournament at an arena themed on the popular game. Play solo or with your squad and you could win the '1 lakh prize.

On March 10, 12 pm onwards

At SMAAASH, Kamala Mills compound, Utopia City, Lower Parel.

Call 9920088333

Cost Rs 100 (per game)

Music

All that jazz

Groove to funky jazz at the second edition of Saturday Night Jazz with Deepak Verma and Karim Ellaboudi.

On March 9, 7.30 pm

At Goyaa, Unit number 2, Jak Compound, Byculla East.

Call 9222264287

Cost Rs 499

Fashion

Woven tales

Browse through a collection of sarees and stoles in handwoven patterns and fresh colours at this exhibit.

On March 8 to 9, 11 am to 8 pm

At Good Earth, first floor, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 24951954

Theatre

A meaningful act

Learn about lives of displaced people and their struggles with language, freedom and more, in Open Cast, a play with Ghanshyam Lalsa and Avneesh Mishra.

On March 7 and 8, 7 pm and 9 pm

On Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 26149546

Cost Rs 400

Comedy

Morning humour

This show is for all the early risers, who can get cracking with Sonali Thakker, the host of the comedy gig featuring Siddharth Dudeja, Unnati Marfatia and Abira Nath.

On March 10, 11 am

At The Integral Space, 14, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24973138

Cost Rs 250 onwards

