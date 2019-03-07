Gaming, fashion and comedy: The weekend digest
Exhibition
Art with a message
Visit artist, scenographer and photographer Swarup Dutta’s debut exhibition that features a series of bamboo armours and cages depicting social identity.
On March 8 to 12, 11 am to 7 pm
At Artisans’, 52-56, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9820145397
Workshop
On the block
Attend a workshop on manual textile designing block printing. You can learn how slight irregularities create an artistic effect.
On March 9, 11 am to 2 pm
At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Khar West.
Call 48931314
Cost Rs 1,499
Gaming
Ready, set, go
Qualify for the first season of the PUBG tournament at an arena themed on the popular game. Play solo or with your squad and you could win the '1 lakh prize.
On March 10, 12 pm onwards
At SMAAASH, Kamala Mills compound, Utopia City, Lower Parel.
Call 9920088333
Cost Rs 100 (per game)
Music
All that jazz
Groove to funky jazz at the second edition of Saturday Night Jazz with Deepak Verma and Karim Ellaboudi.
On March 9, 7.30 pm
At Goyaa, Unit number 2, Jak Compound, Byculla East.
Call 9222264287
Cost Rs 499
Fashion
Woven tales
Browse through a collection of sarees and stoles in handwoven patterns and fresh colours at this exhibit.
On March 8 to 9, 11 am to 8 pm
At Good Earth, first floor, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.
Call 24951954
Theatre
A meaningful act
Learn about lives of displaced people and their struggles with language, freedom and more, in Open Cast, a play with Ghanshyam Lalsa and Avneesh Mishra.
On March 7 and 8, 7 pm and 9 pm
On Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Call 26149546
Cost Rs 400
Comedy
Morning humour
This show is for all the early risers, who can get cracking with Sonali Thakker, the host of the comedy gig featuring Siddharth Dudeja, Unnati Marfatia and Abira Nath.
On March 10, 11 am
At The Integral Space, 14, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 24973138
Cost Rs 250 onwards
