Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Public immersions down by a third

The effect of the COVID-19 and lockdown was seen in the number of Ganesh idols brought for immersion at public places with their number down by one-third. Also, immersions in artificial lakes increased. In 2019, 1.96 lakh idols were brought for immersion, while this year 1.35 lakh were.

Many citizens and sarvajanik mandals opted for immersions at home and near pandals. The number of Ganesh idols has also declined over the years.

According to BMC's data, last year, 12,033 sarvajanik and 1,79,062 household idols were immersed, of which 201 sarvajanik idols were immersed on Day 1. This year, the total sarvajanik idols reduced to 7,000 and household idols to 1.28 lakh. Of these, 978 sarvajanik idols were immersed on Day 1.

"The number of idols sees a slight decline over the years due to people moving out of the city. But it is less than five per cent," said Naresh Dahibaokar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti.

Rita Makwana, corporator from Girgoan, said, "Many devotees have shifted to environment-friendly options. They go for clay or metal idols and don't go to public spots for immersion." This year, the proportion of immersion in artificial lakes increased. Of the total 1.35 lakh idols, 70,233 were immersed at 199 artificial lakes. Last year, only 17 per cent idols went to artificial lakes.

Also, 19,503 BMC and NGO workers along with 3,969 officers were deployed by the BMC to supervise the whole set-up.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news