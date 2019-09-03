Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty's eco-friendly Ganpati turns four

At her 10th Ganpati celebrations, actor and yoga guru Shilpa Shetty tells us why switching to an eco Ganpati is one of the best decision she has ever made.

Why did you make the switch?

As a celebrity, we have to be responsible for our actions. One must be the change they want to see. I live on the beach, and it was a heartbreaking sight after visarjan. The pollution it causes is massive. Hence, the decision to change 4 years ago.

How did this tradition start?

I have a lot of faith in God and believe in a higher power. Whether it be Sai, Durga, Jesus or Ganpati. But I used to visit Lalbaug ka Raja and on one of my trips said that once I get married I would bring him home. That’s how it all began...

What has been different this year from the past few years?

The modaks are becoming healthier too.. haha, no more refined sugar

Is it difficult to follow certain dos and don'ts when one has a Ganpati at home?

When you have the right intent, nothing is hard. It’s taking out the time that’s the hard part. Those dates are blocked right in the beginning. Three days in the year, I dedicate to him, it’s my way of showing gratitude for all that he’s blessed us with.

4. What’s special this Ganpati at your place

It’s our 10th year, a decade of bringing him home and that’s special enough! And the fact that despite living by the beach, we will immerse him outside our home in the water and use it to water our garden. The spiritual and karmic gratification makes it even more special.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates