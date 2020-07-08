Gangster Vikas Dubey's relative, two others arrested

Debris lie on the ground after demolition of the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey. Pic/PTI

Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the attack in which eight police personnel were killed have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the total number of arrests in the case now stands at four. Dubey's relative Shama, his neighbour Suresh Verma, and maid Rekha were arrested in the case, an official police spokesperson said.

Rekha's husband, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, is a key member of the Dubey gang and was arrested in a pre-dawn encounter in Kalyanpur on Sunday. Agnihotri, who was involved in the ambush, was carrying a cash reward of '25,000 along with 17 others who continue to remain elusive. Ten police constables have been sent to Chaubeypur police station from the reserve police lines, said SSP, Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P.

This is in replacement for the police personnel who were suspended for their alleged involvement in the encounter. Station Officer Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, SIs Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv were suspended for their alleged involvement in passing on information to Dubey about police movement.

Now, cops look for gangster's wife

Kanpur police is on hot pursuit of Richa Dubey, wife of UP's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen. Richa is said to have fled the house in Bikru village with her son, minutes after the bloodbath early on Friday. Sources said that the police have recovered her mobile phone during a search of the house.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever