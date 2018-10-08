Garcia scores late as Real Madrid suffer shock 0-1 loss to Alaves

football

For Madrid this was another body blow and to make matters worse, Gareth Bale, their chief forward threat, had hobbled off injured late on. He missed the Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday with a groin strain

Real Madrid sank to a shock 1-0 defeat by Alaves on Saturday after a 95th-minute winner from Manu Garcia consigned the European champions to a fourth game without victory. It is four games without a goal too for Julen Lopetegui's side, their longest scoring drought since 1985, as Garcia headed home to send the Mendizorrotza Stadium wild.

Alaves fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their famous win and the chants continued long after the final whistle blew. For Madrid this was another body blow and to make matters worse, Gareth Bale, their chief forward threat, had hobbled off injured late on. He missed the Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday with a groin strain.

