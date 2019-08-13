Gareth Bale returns, but Real Madrid lose to Roma on penalties

football

Madrid: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale played for the first time in four pre-season matches on Sunday to suggest he could yet regain his place under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale came off the bench as Madrid drew 2-2 against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico, before losing the friendly on penalties. After the game, Zidane was also asked about a possible move for PSG striker Neymar but he refused to address the issue.

It was Madrid's seventh and final warm-up fixture ahead of the start of La Liga next weekend but Bale has only played three of those, and each time as a substitute. James Rodriguez, who has also been expected to leave Madrid this summer, was not even named on the bench against Roma. "Bale and James are players of Real Madrid," Zidane said afterwards. "Anything can happen until August 31 but we are counting on all the players." On a potential move for Neymar, who is reportedly keen to leave PSG and could rejoin Barcelona, Zidane said: "We are here with the squad that we have and we are only thinking about that."

