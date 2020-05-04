Gary Neville slams EPL teams: Clubs are frightened

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has accused Premier League clubs of being "frightened to death" to publicly back the plan to restart the season.

Premier League stakeholders met on Friday to debate how to finish the current campaign, with reports that some clubs want to abandon the season due to the pandemic and others are keen to play all remaining 92 fixtures.

Teams avoiding blame

Neville believes clubs do not want to be held liable should a player become ill with the Coronavirus if the English season resumes. The French and Dutch seasons have been called off because of the health crisis and while the Premier League have apparently ear-marked a June return, that date is far from set in stone.

Claiming there needs to be more public comment from clubs, Neville wrote on Twitter: "The PL are having a CV nightmare. They keep shouting health first but then brief constantly 'We have to Re-Start'. I'd respect them more if they said, 'We accept the increase in health risk but it's one we are willing to take'. They won't as they are frightened to death!"

When Neville was asked by a Twitter user what would happen if someone died as a result of the restart, he said: "That's why we haven't heard one single prominent CEO/Chairman/Owner or Executive open his mouth to back the re-start! Brief/Brief/Brief! Scared to death of the liability and blame."

No virus talk

Before making an exception for Brighton as the "only club willing to take a stand", Neville added: "It would be good for them to speak at least once. Any of them! Clubs included. They are bottling this virus on comms. Very Happy to tell us when they are delivering food parcels though." Brighton's chief executive Paul Barber voiced opposition to the idea of finishing the season at neutral venues.

