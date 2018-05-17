Gary Oldman to pen, direct Flying Horse

Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman is set to write, direct and feature in his passion project, currently titled Flying Horse



Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman is set to write, direct and feature in his passion project, currently titled Flying Horse. The actor, 60, is returning to filmmaking over 20 years after he made his directorial debut with Nil By Mouth (1997). Oldman will play famous photographer Eadweard Muybridge, a pioneer of motion pictures, who had a troubled past. Muybridge murdered his wife's lover and was later acquitted by a jury for justifiable homicide.

Doug Urbanski and Tucker Tooley will produce the film. "We long to make good movies, and that means good stories — and there are few stories as good as these events. Launching the first feature from our newly formed production company, Flying Studios, with Tucker, makes the entire thing special for us. We could not wish for a more supportive or collaborative partner," Oldman and Urbanski said in a joint statement.

