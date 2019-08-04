Gautam Gambhir mocks Bedi, Chauhan again after Saini's dream debut

cricket

Gambhir took to Twitter to slam Bedi and Chauhan immediately after Saini, who is his prodigy, claimed two wickets

Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hit back at ex-India cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan after Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini made a sensational international debut on Saturday during first T20I against West Indies in the United States.

Gambhir took to Twitter to slam Bedi and Chauhan immediately after Saini, who is his prodigy, claimed two wickets — Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer — in his first over itself. "Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!" tweeted Gambhir. Saini then bowled a wicket-maiden final over to finish with 3-17 in his four overs.

In 2017, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) officials were hesitant to include Saini in their teams.

However, the pacer, who hails from Haryana, found support in Gambhir after an impressive net session. This is not the first time that Gambhir has slammed Bedi and Chauhan over Saini's case.

Last year, Gambhir had hit back at them when Saini was picked for the one-off Test v Afghanistan.



"My 'condolences' to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of 'outsider' Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile," Gambhir had tweeted.





Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever