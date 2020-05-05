Gautam Gambhir shares photo of his naughtiest girls who like to party

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has become quite an active personality on social media. Gambhir, who is quite famous for his straightforward opinions and practical views, has a much lighter side on social media.

Gautam Gambhir recently took to photo sharing website Instagram to share a photo of his two little daughters Anaiza and Aazeen as they 'bring the house down' as the country faces a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gautam Gambhir captioned the photo saying, "That’s the look of two of the naughtiest girls on the planet after they have brought down the house with their partying!!" Take a look at the post below.

Gautam Gambhir, who is member of the Lok Sabha, got married to Natasha Jain in 2011. Their first daughter Aazeen was born in June 2014. Gambhir and Natasha welcomed their second daughter Anaiza, born in June 2017.

