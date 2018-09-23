Gemma Chan happy with success of Crazy Rich Asians

hollywood

Gemma Chan has said the enormous success of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is beyond she had imagined

Actor Gemma Chan has said the enormous success of romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" is beyond she had imagined. According to Femalefirst, the 35-year-old actor, who played Astrid Leong-Teo, the cousin of lead star Henry Golding, said a film with an all-Asian cast was long time over due.

"It has been beyond what any of us every imagined. It's the first mainstream Hollywood film for 25 years to feature Asians in the lead and an all-Asian cast so it's been a long time," Chan said. She expressed hope that such projects would become a norm in the industry in the coming times.

"When I first saw the film, I felt emotional but I also felt relief because I thought 'Thank God this film is good' because we're hopefully not going to have to wait another 25 years before they let Asians make a movie," Chan said.

The actor will be next seen in Brie Larson-fronted superhero film "Captain Marvel", where she is playing Minn-Erva, a Kree sniper and member of Starforce.

