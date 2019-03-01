George R.R. Martin turned down Game Of Thrones cameo

hollywood

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it

George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels form the basis for the HBO hit Game of Thrones, was extended an invitation by series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to travel from his New Mexico home to Northern Ireland to be included in a scene in season eight.

But the author decided to focus on writing his next book, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter, instead, reports ew.com. "David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do," Martin said. He further added, "But I didn't think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast."

Martin pointed out that he previously did film a cameo in the show in the first Game of Thrones pilot, which was subsequently reshot. "There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut," he noted. "I was a guest at Dany's wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke."

Game of Thrones, which brings the story from George R.R. Martin's novels about the quest to claim the Iron Throne alive, is known for the twists and turns, ruthless killing scenes, unexpected deaths all wrapped up with emotion and drama. The final season is set to air in April 2019.

Also read: Nathalie Emmanuel: Game of Thrones final season will be exciting, heartbreaking

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever