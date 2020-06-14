Georgina Rodriguez: Ron is the best teacher

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed she is inspired by her footballer boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness. In an interview with Portugal's Women's Health magazine, she said Cristiano's passion and focus towards football is incredible.

"Initially, I was ashamed about working out with Cristiano. I was used to working out at home when he went to train, so we could spend more time together when he returned. But afterwards, that feeling went [away] and now I love exercising with him. He's become my greatest motivation and inspiration. He's an elite athlete. It's incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football. There's no doubt he trains more and better than me. There's just no comparison. He's a professional athlete. But I have the best teacher at home and every day I learn something new with him. When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me by a stack of goals," she said.

Meanwhile, Georgina, who spent almost two months with Cristiano and their four kids Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, nine, twins Eva and Mateo, three, and Alana Martina, two, in Madeira, Portugal, during the lockdown, felt a bit "frightened and demotivated" in the first month of the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

