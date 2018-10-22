Gerard Butler talks about reviving submarine thrillers

hollywood

Going deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass played by Gerard Butler, is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order

Gerard Butler

PVR Pictures alongside MVP Entertainment are buckling up to unleash Gerard Butlers' new wave of action thriller, a highly anticipated release titled 'Hunter Killer'. Gerard Butler with his striking charm and humour has impressed audiences in roles that cover all ends of the spectrum. This time he is back to show a mindset of a submariner.

He says, "When I first read this script a few years ago, I loved it immediately. It's a classic story with a heck of a lot of great action, a heck of an intricate plot and a whole cast of fantastic characters who are heroes from different walks of life. It felt like an exciting way to revive the submarine thriller for these times. And right now, this story couldn't feel more relevant."

Going deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass played by Butler, is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order, "He's up against the highest stakes imaginable," says Butler, "And the way things unfold for him is both really suspenseful and surprisingly believable in today's geopolitical circumstances."

The Donovan Marsh directorial action-packed thriller starring prominent names from Hollywood including Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Zane Holtz, Caroline Goodall, Linda Cardellini, Common, late Michael Nyqvist, Toby Stephens and many more.

Butler adds, "I just love how kinetic everything in the film is, and how much energy Donovan and Tom gave the tensest moments. They brought so much imagination to it."

Hunter Killer, a film by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment, is all set to hit theatres on October 26, 2018.

