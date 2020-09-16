Gerard Butler's Greenland pushed to Q4 release in US due to COVID-19

The release date for Gerard Butler's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Greenland' has been shifted by STX from September 25 to an undisclosed date in the fourth quarter in the United States. According to Variety, the decision by the studios comes in the light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and soaring cases in North America. The film had opened in overseas territories like Belgium, France and Scandinavia earlier this year.

Watch the trailer of Greenland

Morena Baccarin stars alongside Butler in Greenland, and the two portray an estranged couple with their young son and a global apocalypse brought forth by a deadly comet.

The film was originally scheduled to release on June 12 in North America but has since been delayed four times.

The film re-teams Butler with 'Angel Has Fallen' director Ric Roman Waugh and the cast includes Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, Roger Dale Floyd, and David Denman, reports Variety.

The sci-fi thriller is bankrolled by Thunder Road Films' Basil Iwanyk, who has developed the project along with Butler and Alan Siegel through their G-BASE production company.

