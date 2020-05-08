German footballer Manuel Neuer dating teen student Anika who resembles ex-wife Nina

German footballer Manuel Neuer, 34, who split from his wife Nina only four months ago, is said to be dating a teenage student in Munich.

Bayern Munich's star goalkeeper is reportedly in a relationship with Anika Bissel, 19, a fashion management student, who also plays for a local handball club team named Kuties. Interestingly, Anika bears a striking resemblance to Nina.



Manuel Neuer's ex-wife Nina

According to leading German magazine Bunte, Anika owns a flat in Munich but is seen spending most of her time at the footballer's luxurious home.

It is learnt that 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Manuel is very serious about his relationship and has even introduced Anika to his mother, Marita.

