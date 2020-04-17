German footballer Serge Gnabry dating top Swiss model Sandra Jerze

Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry is not just succeeding professionally at his new club Bayern Munich, but also on the personal front. Serge, 24, has been in top form, having scored a brace against Chelsea recently, making it six Champions League goals this season.

Now, off the field, it is learnt that he is dating top Swiss model Sandra Jerze, 23. According to German newspaper Bild, the couple has been dating for three weeks now and spent the Easter weekend together in Munich. Model Sandra has also done a few acting stints besides featuring in German artist Pietro Lombardi’s music video, Phenomenal.

Initially, it was rumoured that Sandra was dating Pietro before latest reports confirmed she’s in a relationship with Serge.

