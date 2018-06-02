Germany coach Joachim Loew rebuffs rumours of taking Real Madrid's helm

Defending champion Germany is set to play their initial World Cup match as part of Group F (Germany, Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea) with a clash against Mexico on June 17, at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow



Joachim Loew

Germany's national football team coach Joachim Loew on Friday dismissed rumours that he would be Real Madrid's next manager, after former French skipper Zinedine Zidane's recent surprise resignation from the Spanish club. Zidane said on Thursday as he was resigning that it was time for a change after leading Los Blancos for three years, reports Efe.

"Of course only he (Zidane) really knows why he made the decision and you have to respect his decision, but for me it makes absolutely no difference, I'm in charge of Germany with the World Cup around the corner," Low said at a press conference. Löw's press conference came on the eve of Germany's Saturday friendly against Austria prior to the 2018 World Cup.

Defending champion Germany is set to play their initial World Cup match as part of Group F (Germany, Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea) with a clash against Mexico on June 17, at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever