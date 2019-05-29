Get on your wild side

things-to-do

A workshop on camera trapping, tracks and signs at the Borivali national park

How many times have you seen researchers discuss animal movements on TV and wished to know just how they did it? This workshop intends to get you up close to wild animals. It focuses on teaching the attendees camera trapping, a method used to monitor movements and collect data on animals, and also educate them about studying animal trails.

Nikit Surve, a city-based wildlife biologist and leopard researcher, will conduct the workshop and guide the audience in setting up camera traps on known trails and waterholes used by the animals, particularly leopards, at the national park.

The fee varies for different age groups, and is inclusive of entry tickets, two-day meals and overnight stay arrangements. Go ahead, unleash your inner Bear Grylls.

On June 1, 7 am to June 2, 12.30 pm

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park Main Gate, Gujarat Road, Borivali East.

Call 28868686

Email nicsgnp78@gmail.com

Cost Rs 2,000 (for ages 16 to 21) and R2,500 (for 21 and above)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates