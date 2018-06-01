Art, up close and personal

A SoBo studio offers a peek into unfinished and recent works by artists



Artwork (woodcut) by Rohit Mirdoddi

Fancy an exhibition where you get to interact informally with the artist? This studio space is organising an event where art enthusiasts can discuss anything with the artist, right from questions about a certain piece to their journey to becoming an artist.

"It's a great opportunity for art fans to experience art more personally and it helps artists get direct feedback. It also helps their work and encourages the art community in general," says Saloni Doshi, the founder and director of Space 118.

Anirudh Acharya, Abhinav Kakkar and Meenakshi Nihalani are among the eight young artists who will give you a peek into their finished artworks along with works in progress. The artworks could range from animation, sculpting to printmaking and more.

ON June 2, 2 pm to 8 pm

AT Space 118, Wadibunder Road, Mazagaon.

Call 9820098755

Fruit fest

Go mango

Escape to this farm in Dahanu and hog on all things mango. Be sure to try their aam pana, aamras puri and other delicious dishes, all made of the luscious fruit. The festival will also include a discussion on growing and harvesting organic mangoes.

On June 2 and 3, 12 pm to 5 pm

AT Arwa Farms, Chari Village, Ashagad, Dahanu.

CALL 9820298876 Cost Rs 1,200 (day only) and Rs 3,000 (overnight stay and three meals)

EMAIL arwafarmsdahanu@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates