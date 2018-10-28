Get your make-up and creepy right this Halloween

sunday-mid-day

This Halloween, go the whole hog. Get that creepy outfit, and make-up right, and get your spook on

The Valak costume sends chills down the spine. Pics: Shadab Khan

If you thought Halloween was an American obsession, think again. Mumbai is now completely in the grips of the spooky festival. While previous years saw stores selling customary costumes of skeletons and vampire capes along with clichéd ghost masks, this time, the stores have gone a notch higher by taking inspiration from the terrifying demon Valak of The Nun, which made its theatrical debut in September.

Not many, however, have got their Halloween game strong, but express excitement in participating in the spooktacular season nonetheless. For those who feel burdened with the task of finding gory ideas to get their look right, we have you covered.

Cast a spell

Sharon Timmins of Bandra's one-stop party shop Partyhunterz tells, "Ours is the only store across the city that houses the spookiest decor items, costumes and accessories for Halloween. For kids, we have outfits from the Harry Potter series, some superheroes, as well as the Grim Reaper, who is the personification of death itself. Apart from these common attires, we sell the infamous Valak costume, which most people are raving about this year. This particular one comes with props like the Holy Cross to add to the scare."



The Grim Reaper and other scary outfits trending this season

From creepy to jolly carved pumpkins, frightful skulls and illuminated zombies, ghouls and witches, every aisle of this store is filled with spine-chilling decorations. Simone, who works for Partyhunterz that has an outlet in Powai, too, shares, "We have a website, offering a range of all Halloween products, but recommend that people pay a visit to one of the stores to take a bite of the reality sandwich instead."

Madcaps The Party Shop in Bandra, too, has got your back this season. Its owner, Ekta Ballani, says, "Given the current circumstances and the demand, we have masks of Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Customers usually end up dressing like the most-hated or most-debated politicians nowadays, so we definitely have all of that covered."



Bloodied face make-up done at Bandra's Partyhunterz

Make-up artiste Zoey Zoute from Mizoram, who has a knack for finishing extremely haunting looks in barely 45 minutes, says, "We have a myriad paints to help come up with the goriest make-up. Charges for the difficult ones range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. I also do spooky nail designs, that usually go with the outfit."

