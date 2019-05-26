Get your wands and spells ready

sunday-mid-day

In a first-of-its-kind magic lit fan fest in the city, Katharsis will host tri-magic and cosplay competitions to pay an ode to a few characters

Participants are expected to come dressed as wizards. Pic/Getty Images

After all this time, Mumbai is set to finally get its first-ever magic lit fan festival this month. The event, to be held on May 31, will see coven of witches and wizards from across the city congregate at Kitabkhana. The two-hour fest is being hosted by Katharsis, a group that curates workshops to discuss fictional characters.

Katharsis was started in February 2019 as a result of deep passion for books shared by three Mumbai-based doctors. Dr Yashodhara Mhatre, one of the co-founders of Katharsis, says, "Katharsis was created as a forum which could bring together those who believed in the magic of words — as readers and writers of all kinds. We propose to curate a series of immersive experiences around specific genres so that lovers of books can find themselves in a space with others like them and share the joy of a community that loves the same things.

These will be informal, but well-planned events where you can enjoy dialogues, discussions, debates, meta-analysis, and maybe even some specially crafted thematic meals." On May 31, the group is expecting to see participants come dressed as their favourite witches and wizards, whether it is Maleficent, Baba Yaga, Voldemort or Hermione. Mhatre shares, "While JK Rowling created a revival of all things magic, we know that witches and wizards have been a part of children's literature and adult history for ages. We thought we would take advantage of the ongoing summer vacations in Mumbai and conduct this event on May 31."

Apart from cosplay, the highlight of the event is the fanfic competition. "Fanfiction is being recognised as a legitimate genre of literature and we have announced a fanfic competition. We also have some exciting mementos and giveaways for the winners of our TriMagic Quiz Tournament," Mhatre adds. The organisers promise that this won't be like any other fan fest held before. "We saw events like ComicCons which seemed mostly about merchandise and lit fests which were not interactive enough. So we have created this LitFanFest, where one can have a more immersive experience," she informs, adding that Katharsis will also host a series of events in July called Night at the Library. "These events will be full of readings by torchlight and poetry in the rain."

What: Magic lit fan fest

When: Thursday, May 31;

5 pm onwards

Where: Kitab Khana, Fountain

Entry: Rs 499 (inclusive of a platform ticket to 9 3/4th and chocolates)

To register: katharsis.org

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates