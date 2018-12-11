Ghatkopar jeweller murder: Accused had studied Sheena Bora murder

crime

On Monday, Pantnagar police arrested a third accused in Ghatkopar jeweller murder case, who was identified as Pranit Bhoi, 20, a Panvel resident

Police sources claim that the arrested accused have revealed that they have studied the Sheena Bora murder case, to know how to dispose of a dead body and an almost similar modus operandi was used to dispose of the body of jeweller Rajeshwar Udani in Panvel.

On Monday Pantnagar police arrested a third accused in this case, who was identified as Pranit Bhoi, 20, a Panvel resident. According to sources, he was allegedly driving the car through which the body was transported for disposal to Panvel at an isolated spot Bhoi allegedly suggested. Police have also questioned a woman who is a compounder, as she allegedly helped the accused by giving them a drug to sedate a person. Police sources said the accused mixed this drug in the cake that they planned to feed Udani.

According to the police, the accused lay Udani's body on the car mats. One of the accused gave a statement saying there were 7 people in the car including Udani.

Sources also revealed that arrested accused, BJP member Sachin Pawar, was looking for a car for the plan, and on November 27 he (Pawar) got one from a friend.

An source said the accused used three cars. One of cars which police seized, belongs to one Dhandeep More, 27, who is a civil engineer and also a Yuva president for the local BJP ward. Kuldeep, his elder brother, said "My brother did not do anything. The police called him since Friday for questioning. They also took some sample from his car for some test. Whenever we ask them about Dhandeep's role they say we are inquiring and it will take time."

