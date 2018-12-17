Ghatkopar Murder: Actress Debolina Bhattacharya's phone sent to forensics

crime

Sources revealed that Siyasti Khan alias Dolly allegedly knows about Sachin's planning and for which he assured her that he will pay her 40 thousand rupees after the execution

The Mumbai police on Friday sent television actress Debolina Bhattacharya's mobile phone to the forensic lab for analysis in connection with Ghatkopar jeweller Rajeshwar Udani's murder case. The police are trying to retrieve her data to ascertain if she has deleted any messages or pictures from her mobile phone.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police produced alleged mastermind Sachin Pawar before Vikhroli Metropolitan Magistrate court where court remanded him to police custody till December 18, 2018.

An officer said that after the murder, Sachin Pawal allegedly gave 20 thousand rupees to Nikhit alias Zara Khan and asked her to keep her mouth shut. He also provided her new SIM card and a new handset for further communication. The police have seized her mobile phone and have sent it to a forensic lab for analysis.

According to sources from Pant Nagar Police Station, Siyasti Khan alias Dolly - a 38-year-old beautician - said that main accused Sachin Pawar, a former aide to BJP minister Prakash Mehta allegedly knew about the planning and he had assured her to pay Rs 40 thousand. Dolly said Sachin Pawar is her 'rakhi brother' and she did whatever he had asked her to, without knowing that she was becoming a participant in a murder.

Police have also recovered the bike which was used for escorting I-10 from Mumbai to Airoli Toll Naka. The police have learnt that However, they have still not reached at a proper conclusion for reason Udani was killed. As of now, in this case, police have arrested seven accused of which two are females.

Advocate Samadhan Sulane told in court that police have arrested all accused and they have recovered all evidence.

