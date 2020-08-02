Gigi Hadid goes lip-deep with Zayn Malik in new picture

Supermodel Gigi Hadid posted a picture where she kisses boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, and internet cannot stop gushing. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the photograph with the former One Direction member, reports people.com.

"Baby daddy," Hadid wrote alongside the picture, in which they share a passionate kiss.

In the image, the model is seen wearing a baby pink, baby blue and white striped shirt which layers a simple white tee. Zayn is seen in a black V-neck T-shirt, which shows off his tattoos.

View this post on Instagram baby daddy âÂºï¸Â A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) onJul 31, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on "The Tonight Show", telling host Jimmy Fallon: "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Several sources close to the couple told people.com in May that Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a source said, adding: "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

