Girl arrested for sending vulgar messages through fake Facebook account

The police officer said that the vulgar messages were sent to the girl's fiancee with whom she got engaged a few months ago

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a girl for defaming her classmate through fake Facebook posts in Jammu district. According to sources, the police received a complaint from a girl that a fake Facebook profile has been made on her name and vulgar and defamatory messages are being posted on it.

The police officer said that the vulgar messages were sent to the girl's fiancee with whom she got engaged a few months ago. During the police investigation, the cyber cell managed to track a girl who had made the fake profile and was posting the vulgar messages.

Later, the girl was arrested and a case was registered against her. According to the police officials, the arrested girl is a classmate of the complainant.

In a similar incident, a 24-year old man from Bandra was arrested for sending lewd messages to young girls. The incident came to light when the parents of the 16-year-old girl filed a police complaint against the accused, for sending vulgar SMSes to their daughter.

In the complaint, the parents mentioned that the man revealed private information about her, including the colour of her inner-wear. Post which, the Bandra police began investigating the case and tracked the phone number. The police learned that the accused had sent such messages to over 15 girls in the vicinity.

The crime branch unit 9 then launched a manhunt and arrested the accused Rohan D'Souza, who used to send bulgar texts.

With inputs from ANI

