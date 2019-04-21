Girl found dead in apartment complex in Patna, locals allege foul play

crime

Representational Image

Patna (Bihar): A girl was found dead in an apartment complex here on Saturday, prompting protests by locals who alleged foul play and blocked a key crossing in the city.

The deceased was the daughter of house-help who works in different flats in Quality Enclave Apartments in Buddha colony where the incident occurred.

Following allegations of foul play by the locals, a senior police official said, "We have initiated a probe and the flat in which she was present prior to her death has been examined by a forensic team."

He said the police are examining the circumstances in the case and have detained some people based on the complaints.

"CCTV footage has been examined and the girl is seen climbing the staircase leading to the terrace. She died after she fell off the roof. The girl's mobile was found from the terrace," the official said.

Following the incident, the locals, carrying the body, demanded a fair probe.

"The girl was lured by her female friend into a house on some pretext. There is a lot of blood in the apartment from where she is said to have fallen. We believe she was raped by a security guard and five other people. The administration is doing nothing and we demand justice." alleged Roopa Raj, who was among the protesters.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters and clear the crossing.

