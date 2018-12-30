Girls at Delhi shelter home abused, punished with chilli powder in private parts

crime

Cases under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act have been registered. The statements of the victims would be recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Representational picture

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has come across cases of sexual abuse at a private shelter home for girls in national capital's Dwarka. Divulging the gory details, DCW chief Swati Maliwal told ANI that the staffers at the shelter home abused the girls by administering chilli powder in their private parts as punishment."

"DCW along with the Delhi Police conducted a surprise inspection of shelter homes in Delhi. In one of the shelter homes in Dwarka area, we were completely shocked to know that little girls were tortured and beaten up by the shelter home staff. Chilli powder was put into the private parts of two girls who were barely six-seven years of age, to scare and punish them," said Maliwal.

She demanded stringent action against the NGO which is running the organisation. She also called for revamping the entire staff employed at the house. This comes a day after an expert committee set up by the DCW visited a private shelter home for minor girls in the national capital.

