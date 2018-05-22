Give yourself a unique weekend, go crazy with paints at this event in Mumbai

Paint away all the week's troubles and discover the hidden artist in you

Go crazy with paints

Give yourself a unique weekend and enjoy a party with lots of colours! Paint away all the week's troubles and discover the hidden artist in you. Gorge on food, sip on a drink while you’re at it. Who knows? Maybe it’ll pave the way for the next masterpiece on your wall.

ON May 26, 12 pm onwards

At Tea Villa Cafe, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 8080850000

LOG ON TO insider.in cost Rs 1,500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates