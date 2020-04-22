Gloucestershire cricketer George Hankins arrested for drunk-driving incident

Gloucestershire batsman George Hankins has been arrested for a drunk-driving incident in Surrey following a car crash.

Hankins, who has featured in 28 first-class games, was arrested after the collision in Portsmouth Road, Cobham, on April 19 and will now appear in Guildford Magistrates' Court in July, reports BBC Sport.

"Gloucestershire Cricket has been made aware of an incident - being investigated by Surrey Police - regarding one of its players, who has been based in Surrey during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The club is in touch with the player concerned and has initiated a full internal investigation," the club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old has scored 961 first-class runs since making his debut in 2016 against Durham. He has also featured in 15 List A games and seven T20 games - scoring 535 and 17 runs respectively.

Gloucestershire is the same club where ace India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was supposed to play the first six matches of this year's County Championship. The deal was, however, called off earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom and has claimed thousands of lives in the country.

