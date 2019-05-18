Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters to now arrive in India before US

hollywood

Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island", the anticipation for the next chapter "Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters" is high. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 30, read a statement.

After the success of "Aquaman" last year, which came out a week ahead of its international release in the Indian territory, Warner Bros. is all set to release "Godzilla II: King of The Monsters" in India a day before its scheduled international release. "The call was taken recently by the makers after witnessing the massive anticipation for the film in the Indian markets," said a source.

The film stars Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe and Bradley Whitford. It is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co. Ltd.

The action-adventure pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against God-sized monsters including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Roda and the three-headed Ghidorah.

