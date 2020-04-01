Going the fool stretch

A prank gone wrong

Cyrus Broacha

SOON after I got married, it was April 1st and there was a cricket match going on. In those days matches would begin at 8.30 am. My wife had gone to the bathroom and as a prank I locked her inside for a few minutes. Except my father called me downstairs where we continued watching the match for an hour and 15 minutes. After the innings, when we turned the volume down, we heard her from the bathroom. There were no mobile phones then and she had been locked in for over an hour. It was a prank gone wrong and she was really angry.

Flight of fancy

Kajol Srinivasan

I've never played a prank, but this is something I read. In an April Fool's prank, timing is everything. In 1989, Richard Branson built a hot-air balloon in the shape of a UFO and planned to land it in London's Hyde Park on April 1. The wind blew him off course and he touched down in a field near London a day early! The police arrived and a brave officer approached the balloon. When a door in the craft popped open and Branson emerged in a silver suit, they all ran away. I don't think any Virgin Atlantic flight ever landed that much before time.

Spooked out

Aditi Mittal

I was the youngest in my building and there was a new kid who had moved into the flat above mine. But when I spoke to the older children about it, they said that no such person had moved in. And every time I tried to talk to him, he was really vague and spaced out. He never answered anything clearly, and the others then told me that he was probably a ghost since no one else had seen him. These were the days when Mumbai still had long power cuts. All the kids had gone to the terrace on one such night and were exchanging ghost stories when Deepak — the new kid — walked up the stairs. I was nine and ran down so quickly that I rolled down from the second floor. I still have a chipped tooth because of it. Deepak had been in on the prank from the beginning, and the worst part is I got no sympathy at all.

