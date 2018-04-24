Gold bars worth Rs 2.59 crore seized from Dubai-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country





Gold bars worth over Rs 2.59 crore were recovered from a Jet Airways flight at the Mumbai international airport on Tuesday. Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.



"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered six gold bars, each weighing one kilogram each, with foreign marking, and six gold pieces, each weighing 2,990 grams," the Customs official said. He informed that the collective worth of the gold seized was Rs 2,59,04,146. "The unclaimed gold bars were covered with black adhesive tape and were hidden below the cushion of two seats," the official said.



The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country. Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added.

