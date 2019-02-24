Gold worth Rs 21 lakh seized by BSF in West Bengal, one arrested

crime

The South Bengal frontier of BSF in 2018 had seized gold worth Rs 8.85 crore and apprehended 13 smugglers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold worth Rs 21 lakh from West Bengal's Nadia district and arrested a female smuggler, a BSF official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF troopers intercepted a woman near the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Nadia district's Haritalapara village on Saturday afternoon and seized gold ornaments weighing around 650 grams.

"Lalita Mondal (30), a resident of Haritalapara village, was arrested with 136 pieces of gold rings and 20 pieces of gold bracelets, from near the border road at 2.40 pm on Saturday," a release issued by the BSF's south Bengal frontier said.

Interrogation revealed that she received the consignment from a local named Sammer Paul to be delivered in Bangladesh's Kalpur.

"The woman has been handed over to Nadia's Dhantala Police Station along with the seized gold," the release said.

