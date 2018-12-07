76th Golden Globe Awards: Here's the complete list of nominations
Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born are nominated for the Best Motion Picture while Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress. Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek have been named in the Best Actor nominations
The much exciting award season is here and the most spectacular and celebrated of them all – 76th The Golden Globe Awards. 2018 showcased some of the finest cinemas, electrifying performances, intelligent scripts, unparalleled direction and all of it make the 76th Golden Globe Awards a grand affair that will be cherished for many years to come. Nominations in every category are at par and calling out the winners will definitely need an expert.
Movies such as Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born are nominated for the Best Motion Picture while Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress. Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek have been named in the Best Actor nominations. 2018 also witnessed a sequel to The Incredibles and it rightfully finds a place in nomination list for Best Animated Motion Picture category. Julia Roberts, host Sandra Oah and Elisabeth Moss battle it out for Best Actress in a Television Drama while shows such as The Good Place, Barry and The Kominsky Method are nominated for the Best Television Series being a musical/comedy.
Below is the Complete Nomination List of 76th Golden Globe Awards:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- Black Panther
- Blackkklansman
- Bohemaian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star is Born
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
- Melissa Mccarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike - A Private War
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
- Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington - Blackkklansman
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron - Tully
- Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
- Robert Redford - The Old Man & The Gun
- John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle Of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Girl (Belgium)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams - Vice
- Claire Foy - First Man
- Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone - The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali - Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver - Blackkklansman
- Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
- Peter Farrelly - Green Book
- Spike Lee - Blackkklansman
- Adam Mckay - Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
- Deborah Davis, Tony Mcnamara - The Favourite
- Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
- Adam Mckay - Vice
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
- Alexandre Desplat - Isle Of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz - First Man
- Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Americans - Fx Networks
- Bodyguard - Netflix
- Homecoming - Prime Video
- Killing Eve - Bbc America
- Pose - Fx Networks
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra - Oh Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts - Homecoming
- E. Keri Russell - The Americans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Stephan James - Homecoming
- Richard Madden - Bodyguard
- Billy Porter - Pose
- E. Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Barry- HBO
- The Good Place - Nbc
- Kidding - Showtime
- The Kominsky Method - Netflix
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Kristen Bell - The Good Place
- Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie - Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing - Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen - Who Is America
- Jim Carrey - Kidding
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Here are some of the highlights of Golden Globe Awards 2018