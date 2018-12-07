76th Golden Globe Awards: Here's the complete list of nominations

hollywood

Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born are nominated for the Best Motion Picture while Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress. Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek have been named in the Best Actor nominations

Bradley Cooper

The much exciting award season is here and the most spectacular and celebrated of them all – 76th The Golden Globe Awards. 2018 showcased some of the finest cinemas, electrifying performances, intelligent scripts, unparalleled direction and all of it make the 76th Golden Globe Awards a grand affair that will be cherished for many years to come. Nominations in every category are at par and calling out the winners will definitely need an expert.

Movies such as Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born are nominated for the Best Motion Picture while Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress. Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek have been named in the Best Actor nominations. 2018 also witnessed a sequel to The Incredibles and it rightfully finds a place in nomination list for Best Animated Motion Picture category. Julia Roberts, host Sandra Oah and Elisabeth Moss battle it out for Best Actress in a Television Drama while shows such as The Good Place, Barry and The Kominsky Method are nominated for the Best Television Series being a musical/comedy.

Below is the Complete Nomination List of 76th Golden Globe Awards:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemaian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa Mccarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War