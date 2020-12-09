Gondia resident stabs, injures 25-year-old Nagpur woman

A man allegedly stabbed and injured a 25-year-old woman in Rajendra Nagar area of Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said.

The woman's condition is critical, the Nandanvan police station official said. "Prashant Devendra Bharasagale (24), a resident of Deori, Gondia district, has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder. The woman and the man knew each other from 2019 but the latter started stalking her after she refused his marriage proposal and stopped taking his calls," he said.

When the woman, who is a nurse, was on her way to work at a hospital here, he attacked her with a knife and inflicted severe injuries on the stomach, head and wrist, he said. The accused was pinned down by passersby and handed over to police.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever