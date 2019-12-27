Good Newwz Movie Review: It has everything you can expect from a Dharma Productions film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Good Newwz

U/A; Comedy, Drama

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Anjana Sukhani

Rating:

The legacy of Dharma Productions, especially after Karan Johar has been passed the baton, has been built on gorgeous leads, luscious locales, pulsating music, some boisterousness and buckets of tears. Good Newwz, the latest film to come out of the production house, nearly ticks all the boxes. It has everything you can expect from a Karan Johar film.

But since times are changing, so is the audience. The makers have ensured to lace the narrative of their films with a plot, and with Akshay Kumar spearheading the cast, it has to be something we hardly knew about. So for the uninitiated, this comedy-cum-drama informs us in a breezy tone what exactly IVF means and what can happen when two married couples discover the husbands' sperms have reached the wrong wives. Kumar said this is actually based on a true story.

The first half is breezy and boisterous, we see witty and lunatic exchanges, endless banter, copious chaos, and some sharp comic timing from the actors. It's to the credit of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani that the film feels more entertaining than it could have been at the hands of another ensemble. Kumar can pull off comedy even in his sleep, Kapoor Khan knows how to marry slick and style, Dosanjh has that likability that makes him one of the most endearing artists around, and Advani gets some amusing and sublimely silly moments to display her comic chops.

It's all a roller-coaster ride till the interval and, post the first half, it's time to tick the last box of a Dharma film - the tears. Debutant director Raj Mehta, who has written the film along with Jyoti Kapoor, isn't just pleased with the idea of mirth and madness, he wants to give these characters an emotional arc, a soul that can lead the audiences to believe they are humans too and can have their moments of heartbreak and pain. It has been a while since we saw Kumar break down on the big screen, at least at this scale.

Watch the trailer of Good Newwz below:

But I wish Good Newwz remained as crazy as it was in the first half. I wish Mehta and Kapoor kept the tone afloat. And I wish the entertaining exchanges, penned by Rishabh Sharma, found their way in the latter portions of the film as well. But this is precisely what the makers wished to do, throw everything to the audience, from romance to comedy to drama and package their creation as wholesome entertainment. Good Newwz wishes to achieve that.

And as mentioned above, with Kumar as your hero, especially in today's times, mere entertainment wouldn't be enough, it has to come with education. But the best thing about Good Newwz is that it doesn't preach or appear to be in-your-face with what it says, it's just a story of confusion that the makers have designed and described as the biggest goof-up of the year. Had it been as moralistic as some of the other recent Bollywood films, that would have been the real goof-up.

