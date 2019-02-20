Goregaon school wildlife fest explores the wonders of the marine world
The rigours of the fiercely competitive modern education system can often result in a blinkered approach to learning, and a disconnect between students and nature. The Goregaon-based Rishi Valmiki Eco School (RVES), a non-profit organisation that works towards providing quality education to children from lower income groups, however, has been trying to make amends. Along with supplementing the existing state board syllabus with nature education, the school also hosts a biennial wildlife festival.
This year the theme of the festival is Secrets of the Sea, where students from grade three to nine will showcase around 40 species of marine life, and discuss topics like mangroves, marine parenting, and the life of turtles through performances involving dances and skits.
Nikita Pimple
Participating students include those who come from the slums of Bhagat Singh Nagar, in Goregaon. The school's emphasis on nature-inspired learning has helped many of them become professional guides, who conduct trails at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. "The students enjoy coming to school on Sunday as well, because they love to learn about nature," says Nikita Pimple, principal of RVES. "That is the kind of interest we hope to generate in children," she adds.
